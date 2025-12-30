Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ricky Gervais on the ‘only group’ you can joke about without backlash

Ricky Gervais - Mortality - trailer
  • Ricky Gervais has claimed that working-class people are the only group comedians can make jokes about without facing significant backlash.
  • The comedian said he would now avoid making quips at the expense of disadvantaged people, acknowledging that times have changed, but expressed no regrets about his past work.
  • Gervais reflected on the current state of comedy during a forthcoming episode of Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, noting a disparity in how different power struggles are understood.
  • He defended his approach to comedy, arguing that jokes about 'taboo subjects' help audiences overcome discomfort and that offence often arises from mistaking the subject for the target.
  • His new stand-up show, 'Mortality', is scheduled for release on Netflix on 30 December, following previous controversy over jokes about transgender people in his special 'SuperNature'.
