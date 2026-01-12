Ricky Gervais skewered with ‘trans community’ jab at Golden Globes
- Wanda Sykes presented the award for best stand-up comedy on television at the Golden Globes ceremony.
- She accepted the award on behalf of British comedian Ricky Gervais, who won for his special Mortality.
- Sykes thanked Gervais for his absence, joking that she would thank God and the trans community on his behalf.
- The comedian, who is openly queer and Black, also commented on her role, stating some people were 'p***ed off that a queer, Black woman is doing the job of two mediocre white guys'.
- Gervais has previously faced backlash for jokes he has made about the LGBT+ community.