Ricky Martin stuns in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance
- Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
- The performance featured a surprise appearance by Ricky Martin, who joined Bad Bunny for a rendition of “lo que le pasó a Hawái.”
- Martin's appearance was significant due to the huge role he has played in Latin music's U.S. crossover, and the two had previously collaborated on “Cántalo.”
- Bad Bunny's Grammy-winning album, “Debí tirar más fotos,” was highlighted during the show.
- Other notable guests making surprise appearances included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba.
