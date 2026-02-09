Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ricky Martin stuns in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Ricky Martin makes guest appearance at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
  • The performance featured a surprise appearance by Ricky Martin, who joined Bad Bunny for a rendition of “lo que le pasó a Hawái.”
  • Martin's appearance was significant due to the huge role he has played in Latin music's U.S. crossover, and the two had previously collaborated on “Cántalo.”
  • Bad Bunny's Grammy-winning album, “Debí tirar más fotos,” was highlighted during the show.
  • Other notable guests making surprise appearances included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba.
