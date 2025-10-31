MTV cancels long-running hit comedy show
- MTV’s long-running clip show, Ridiculousness, has been cancelled after over a decade on air.
- The cancellation follows the merger of MTV's parent company, Paramount, with Skydance. This corporate merger has resulted in thousands of company-wide layoffs across Paramount.
- Created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek, the series premiered in 2011, with its most recent episode airing just last night.
- The show, which featured Dyrdek, Steelo Brim, and Lauren “Lolo” Wood, involved mocking viral internet videos, and MTV plans to refresh its programming slate.
- The cancellation comes on the heels of a new Bloomberg report that the network was paying Dyrdek $32 million per year.