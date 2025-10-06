Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ridley Scott reveals he has no plans to retire

Ridley Scott says being made Knight Grand Cross 'beats Academy Award'
  • Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott criticised the current state of Hollywood films, stating that most are “s***” and that the industry is 'drowning in mediocrity' due to over-reliance on digital effects.
  • The 87-year-old filmmaker admitted to rewatching his own movies, such as Black Hawk Down, finding them to be “pretty good” and noting their timeless quality.
  • Scott confirmed he has no plans to retire, describing filmmaking as a passion rather than work, and prefers to continuously plan projects well in advance.
  • His recent directorial work includes the 2024 Gladiator sequel, starring Paul Mescal, and the debut episode of Apple TV+'s mini-drama Dope Thief.
  • Scott has numerous upcoming projects, including the Jacob Elordi-led post-apocalyptic drama The Dog Stars set for 2026, and seven other directing projects currently in pre-production or development.
