Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shock and sadness expressed after Rob Reiner and wife’s alleged murder

Two people found dead inside Rob Reiner’s home in Los Angeles
  • Acclaimed actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, have died following a deadly assault at their Los Angeles home.
  • Their deaths prompted an extensive outpouring of tributes from prominent figures across the political and entertainment industries.
  • Former US president Barack Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom praised Reiner's cinematic achievements, empathy, and commitment to social good.
  • Nancy Pelosi and fellow actors like Josh Gad and James Woods expressed devastation, highlighting Reiner's talent, kindness, and the tragic nature of their passing.
  • The Lear Family and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also paid tribute, acknowledging Reiner's profound impact on American culture and his advocacy for social justice.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in