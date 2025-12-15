Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rob Reiner family member questioned over death of director and his wife

Two people found dead inside Rob Reiner’s home in Los Angeles
  • Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were discovered dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon, leading to a homicide investigation by the LAPD.
  • The couple, aged 78 and 68 respectively, are believed to have sustained multiple stab wounds.
  • Their daughter, Romy, reportedly found the bodies at their residence in the city's Brentwood neighbourhood.
  • The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is conducting the ongoing investigation, with a family member currently being questioned, though no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.
  • Tributes have been paid to Reiner, known for directing films like 'When Harry Met Sally...', by figures including Barack Obama, Gavin Newsom, and entertainers Larry David and Billy Crystal reportedly visited the home.
In full

