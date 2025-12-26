Martin Scorsese pens heartfelt tribute to longtime friend Rob Reiner
- Martin Scorsese has published a heartfelt tribute in The New York Times mourning his friends, director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner.
- The couple were found dead in their home earlier this month, with their youngest son, Nick Reiner, subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
- Scorsese recounted his long-standing friendship with Reiner, recalling their meeting in the 1970s and praising Reiner's humour and "uninhibited freedom".
- The acclaimed director highlighted Reiner's cinematic achievements, singling out Misery and the "immaculate creation" of This Is Spinal Tap for praise.
- Scorsese also explained his decision to cast Reiner in The Wolf of Wall Street, noting Reiner's improvisational skills.