Martin Scorsese pens heartfelt tribute to longtime friend Rob Reiner

  • Martin Scorsese has published a heartfelt tribute in The New York Times mourning his friends, director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner.
  • The couple were found dead in their home earlier this month, with their youngest son, Nick Reiner, subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
  • Scorsese recounted his long-standing friendship with Reiner, recalling their meeting in the 1970s and praising Reiner's humour and "uninhibited freedom".
  • The acclaimed director highlighted Reiner's cinematic achievements, singling out Misery and the "immaculate creation" of This Is Spinal Tap for praise.
  • Scorsese also explained his decision to cast Reiner in The Wolf of Wall Street, noting Reiner's improvisational skills.
