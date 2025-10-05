What we know about why Robbie Williams cancelled his Istanbul gig
- Robbie Williams cancelled the final show of his Britpop tour in Istanbul, Turkey, citing public safety concerns.
- The decision was made by city authorities, which Williams stated was beyond his control, prioritising fan safety.
- Reports indicate the cancellation may be linked to security threats in Turkey due to his apparent past support for Israel.
- Williams expressed deep regret to his Turkish fans, noting his family's close connections to the country.
- He is set to perform a smaller, intimate gig in Camden, London, to preview his upcoming album, Britpop.