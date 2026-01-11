Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy, 13, is ‘desperate for fame’
- Robbie Williams revealed his 13-year-old daughter, Teddy, is "desperate to be famous".
- The singer shared this information during an appearance on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio Two breakfast show.
- Mills questioned Williams about a video showing Teddy participating in vocal warm-ups before one of his concerts.
- Williams confirmed that his daughter's ambition for fame is very strong.
- He also mentioned that Teddy had messaged him in the early hours, expressing her fear of not becoming a singer.