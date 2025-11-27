Robbie Williams shows support for daughter Teddy’s film debut
- Robbie Williams expressed his pride as his 13-year-old daughter, Teddy, made her acting debut in the new Christmas film, Tinsel Town.
- Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, joined Teddy on the red carpet for the film's premiere in London on Thursday, 27 November.
- Teddy stars in the festive movie alongside notable actors including Rebel Wilson, Keifer Sutherland, and Katherine Ryan.
- Tinsel Town is set to be available for streaming on Sky Cinema from 5 December.
- Williams shared his immense pride in Teddy's kindness, compassion, and empathy, hoping others would see these qualities in her.