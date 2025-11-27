Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robbie Williams shows support for daughter Teddy’s film debut

Robbie Williams celebrates daughter’s big-screen debut with ‘proud’ dad moment
  • Robbie Williams expressed his pride as his 13-year-old daughter, Teddy, made her acting debut in the new Christmas film, Tinsel Town.
  • Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, joined Teddy on the red carpet for the film's premiere in London on Thursday, 27 November.
  • Teddy stars in the festive movie alongside notable actors including Rebel Wilson, Keifer Sutherland, and Katherine Ryan.
  • Tinsel Town is set to be available for streaming on Sky Cinema from 5 December.
  • Williams shared his immense pride in Teddy's kindness, compassion, and empathy, hoping others would see these qualities in her.
