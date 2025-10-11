Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robbie Williams shocks Julia Roberts with Pretty Woman admission

Robbie Williams leaves Julia Roberts lost for words with Pretty Woman admission
  • Julia Roberts and Robbie Williams appeared together on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night.
  • After performing his new song, Williams recounted an anecdote to Roberts about her film Pretty Woman.
  • Williams stated that after watching the film six times, he was inspired to take a prostitute shopping, which he then did.
  • Roberts was left speechless by Williams' revelation, while host Graham Norton made a humorous remark.
  • You can watch the exchange in the video above.
