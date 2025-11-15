Robbie Williams issues health warning to users of weight loss jabs
- Robbie Williams believes his worsening eyesight is a side effect of the weight loss jabs he has been using for several years.
- The singer reports experiencing blurry vision, making it difficult to distinguish concert-goers or football players, and has had to change his glasses prescription.
- Williams is warning others to research the potential risks of these injections, noting that many people he speaks to report similar visual issues.
- A 2024 study found that users of semaglutide, found in jabs like Ozempic and Wegovy, were seven times more likely to develop a rare eye condition, though it did not prove causation and affected a small number of patients.
- Williams previously said he uses the injections for mental health reasons, describing it as a necessity due to his “type 2 self-loathing” and body dysmorphia.