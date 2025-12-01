Robert De Niro co-star recalls awkward interactions on set of iconic film
- Jodie Foster initially found Robert De Niro "really uninteresting" when they met on the set of Martin Scorsese's 1976 film Taxi Driver, attributing his demeanour to his method acting.
- Foster, who was 12 at the time, recalled awkward lunches where De Niro remained in character as a mentally declining army vet, leaving them with little to discuss.
- De Niro eventually explained his process to Foster, which she described as an "epiphany" that profoundly changed her understanding of acting.
- This interaction helped Foster realise that building a character was a distinct process from merely delivering lines and acting naturally.
- Foster has also previously stated that both Scorsese and De Niro were somewhat intimidated by her young age during the filming of her controversial role.