Robert De Niro co-star recalls awkward interactions on set of iconic film

  • Jodie Foster initially found Robert De Niro "really uninteresting" when they met on the set of Martin Scorsese's 1976 film Taxi Driver, attributing his demeanour to his method acting.
  • Foster, who was 12 at the time, recalled awkward lunches where De Niro remained in character as a mentally declining army vet, leaving them with little to discuss.
  • De Niro eventually explained his process to Foster, which she described as an "epiphany" that profoundly changed her understanding of acting.
  • This interaction helped Foster realise that building a character was a distinct process from merely delivering lines and acting naturally.
  • Foster has also previously stated that both Scorsese and De Niro were somewhat intimidated by her young age during the filming of her controversial role.
In full

