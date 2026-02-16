Legendary Godfather and Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall dies aged 95
- Legendary actor Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95.
- Duvall was widely recognised for his iconic roles in films such as Apocalypse Now and The Godfather.
- His death was announced on Monday by his wife, Luciana, in a Facebook statement.
- Luciana confirmed that he died peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.
- She described him as an Academy Award-winning actor and storyteller, and “simply everything” to her.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks