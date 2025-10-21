Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robert Pattinson once ate food out of Jennifer Lawrence’s bin

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she once fed Robert Pattinson food from the bin
  • Jennifer Lawrence revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she once served Robert Pattinson food she had retrieved from her bin.
  • The incident took place at her Los Angeles home during a movie night when Pattinson, her Die My Lover co-star, asked for something to eat.
  • Lawrence admitted to pulling food from her garbage can while Pattinson was in the bathroom.
  • Pattinson ate the food and, upon being told its origin, reportedly replied, “Oh, I don’t mind” before requesting a second helping.
  • Watch the video in full above.
