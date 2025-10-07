Zelda Williams makes desperate plea about AI and her late father
- Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams, has publicly requested fans to stop sending her AI-generated videos of her father.
- She stated that such content is a "waste of time and energy" and not something her father would have wanted, describing it as "disgusting, over-processed hotdogs".
- Williams criticised the practice of digitally puppeteering deceased individuals, arguing that AI merely recycles and regurgitates the past.
- Her comments reinforce a previous stance against AI, expressed during the 2023 Hollywood actors’ strike, where she highlighted concerns about AI models recreating actors without consent.
- The issue reflects a broader trend of AI-generated content featuring deceased celebrities, which has become prevalent on social media platforms.