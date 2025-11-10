The White Stripes and OutKast among top acts honoured at music ceremony
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officially welcomed its 2025 class of music legends at a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.
- The diverse group of inductees included iconic acts such as OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa, Bad Company, and The White Stripes.
- Artists become eligible for induction into the prestigious hall 25 years after their inaugural music release, a milestone met by this year’s honourees.
- The evening featured a vibrant blend of heartfelt tributes, insightful speeches, and electrifying performances from inductees and numerous A-list musical guests.
- The ceremony also paid tribute to influential behind-the-scenes figures, including session musician Carole Kaye and producers Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Lenny Waronker.