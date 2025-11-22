Critically acclaimed pop album praised by religious figures
- Global pop sensation Rosalía has released her new album, Lux, which signifies a radical spiritual departure from her previous work.
- The album features fifteen songs sung in thirteen different languages, exploring profound spiritual themes and a deep yearning for the divine.
- Lux has garnered widespread praise, including commendation from high ecclesiastical figures such as Bishop Xabier Gómez García and Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça.
- Rosalía, 33, explained that her long-held spiritual longing guided the album's creation, driven by the concept of working in service of God.
- The album has achieved significant commercial success, with four songs in Spotify's Top 50 global chart, and has been lauded by artists like Madonna and Andrew Lloyd Webber.