Rowan Atkinson admits to disliking his two most successful TV shows

  • Rowan Atkinson admitted he did not enjoy filming his new Netflix series, "Man vs Baby", despite its success.
  • The comedy legend stated he couldn't think of anything he enjoyed during the production of the show, which he also co-created and co-wrote.
  • Man vs Baby, a sequel to 2022’s Man vs Bee, quickly became the No 1 show on Netflix in the UK since its release on 11 December.
  • Atkinson also expressed his dislike for his iconic character, Mr Bean, calling him a "selfish, self-serving anarchic child" whom he would not want to have dinner with.
  • The series, which features Atkinson's character looking after a baby, has received mixed reviews from critics, ranging from "an unexpectedly heart-warming Christmas treat" to lacking the expected "socially subversive physical comedy".
