Royal Opera boss sings Turandot from wings in trainers after star falls ill

An audience gathers for a show at the Royal Opera House in London
An audience gathers for a show at the Royal Opera House in London (Alamy/PA)
  • The Royal Opera House's head of music, Richard Hetherington, stepped in to sing the lead tenor role of Prince Calàf during a performance of Puccini's Turandot after Roberto Alagna fell ill.
  • Hetherington, dressed in chinos and trainers, sang from the wings while a choreologist acted out the part on stage during the Tuesday evening show.
  • The challenging “Nessun Dorma” aria was omitted from the performance, and some audience members reportedly booed or left, while others praised Hetherington's bravery.
  • The Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO) described the situation as “exceptionally rare” and offered customers 50 per cent of their ticket price in credit.
  • The incident highlighted the difficulty of the Calàf role, for which major opera houses do not always have a cover or understudy readily available.
