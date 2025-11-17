I’m a Celebrity star says Trump once ejected her from his private plane for laughing
- I’m a Celebrity 2025 contestant Ruby Wax, who once interviewed Donald Trump, shared an anecdote about a flight on his private plane.
- During the journey, which was recorded for the 2000 show Ruby’s American Pie, Donald Trump confided in Wax that he aspired to become president.
- Speaking during Sunday’s debut episode of I’m a Celebrity, Wax said her immediate reaction to this revelation was to laugh.
- She added that her response resulted in her being asked to leave the plane.