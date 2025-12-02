White House issues message to Sabrina Carpenter
- Pop star Sabrina Carpenter criticised the White House after it used her song "Juno" in a video promoting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations.
- Carpenter described the video, which depicted people being chased and arrested by ICE agents, as "evil and disgusting," demanding her music not be associated with their "inhumane agenda."
- The White House issued a pun-filled response, stating it would not apologize for deporting "dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”
- The video's caption, "Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," referenced a lyric from Carpenter's song.
- This incident follows a similar rebuke from Olivia Rodrigo, who criticised the Trump administration for using her song "All-American Bitch" in a Department of Homeland Security deportation video, joining a list of artists objecting to unauthorised use of their music.