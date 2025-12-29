Spider-Man star Sadie Sink on starring in ‘secretive’ movie franchise
- Sadie Sink, known for her role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, revealed that keeping plot details for the final season of the Netflix series was easy due to "even more secretive" spoilers from her upcoming Spider-Man role.
- The final episodes of Stranger Things' fifth season are set to conclude on New Year's Eve, with the penultimate volume released on 26 December.
- Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth Spider-Man film, titled Brand New Day, starring alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker.
- She expressed excitement about joining the MCU, describing it as a "full-circle" moment, having been a fan of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and previously working with the film's director, Dustin Daniel Kretten.
- Beyond her film roles, Sink is also preparing for her West End debut in London next spring, starring in Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet with Noah Jupe.