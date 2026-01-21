Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

SAG Actor Awards confirm return of popular host for 2026 ceremony

  • Kristen Bell is set to host the Screen Actors Guild's Actor Awards for an unprecedented third time on 1 March.
  • Bell previously hosted the ceremony in 2018 and last year, expressing her excitement about the return and the potential sing at the event.
  • Netflix will stream the awards live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
  • One Battle After Another leads film nominations with seven nods, while The Studio received the most TV nominations with five.
  • Harrison Ford will be honoured with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the prestigious ceremony.
