Roy Keane actor had to ‘wean’ himself off the pundit’s content for Saipan film
- Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke portrays Roy Keane in the new sports-comedy Saipan.
- The film loosely chronicles the infamous fallout between Keane and Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy before the 2002 World Cup.
- Hardwicke, who like Keane, hails from Cork, noted his social media feeds were often filled with clips of the pundit onThe Overlap podcast.
- To accurately prepare for the role, Hardwicke intentionally stopped consuming Keane's current media content.
- I kind of had to wean myself off it because it’s really only so helpful listening to things from 2025,” he told The Independent.