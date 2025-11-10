Salman Rushdie recognised with lifetime achievement award
- Salman Rushdie has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize event in Ohio.
- This recognition follows the publication of his first work of fiction since he was brutally stabbed on a New York lecture stage in 2022.
- The prestigious prize celebrates both literary merit and writers' commitment to promoting peace through their work.
- Rushdie's 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, led to a 1989 call for his death from Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, forcing him into hiding.
- The award, also known as the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, is named after the American diplomat who helped architect the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords.