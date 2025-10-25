‘New whistleblowers’ to feature in Salt Path documentary
- Sky has commissioned a new documentary, "The Real Salt Path", to investigate allegations surrounding Raynor Winn's bestselling memoir, The Salt Path.
- The 2018 memoir, which sold 2 million copies and was adapted into a film, details a couple's 630-mile trek after becoming homeless and facing a terminal illness diagnosis.
- An investigation by The Observer earlier this year raised questions about inconsistencies, including an alleged £64,000 fraud by Winn and doubts about her husband Moth's medical condition.
- Sky states that "new whistleblowers" will come forward in the documentary, which will be hosted by Chloe Hadjimatheou, who conducted the initial investigation.
- Raynor Winn has strongly denied the allegations, calling the investigation "grotesquely unfair" and confirming she is taking legal advice, while the release of her next book has been delayed.