Acclaimed author wins prestigious prize at major book award ceremony
- Acclaimed author Kate Atkinson was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Saltire Society.
- The accolade was bestowed during the annual Saltire: Scotland’s National Book Awards ceremony in Edinburgh, where she received the award from fellow writer Sir Ian Rankin.
- Atkinson, known for her 13 novels including Life After Life and the Jackson Brodie detective series, expressed her tremendous honour and pleasure at being recognised.
- Mairi Kidd, director of the Saltire Society, lauded Atkinson as a superb ambassador for Scotland, praising her intricate plots and global readership.
- The ceremony also celebrated other literary works, with Sean Lusk’s A Woman Of Opinion winning Scotland’s Fiction Book of the Year and Sarah Moss’s My Good Bright Wolf taking the Non-Fiction award.