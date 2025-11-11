Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sam Fender donates £25,000 Mercury Prize to one charity

Sam Fender reveals how he plans to celebrate Mercury Prize 2025 win
  • Sam Fender has donated his £25,000 Mercury Prize winnings to the Music Venue Trust (MVT).
  • The North Shields singer made the contribution to safeguard UK grassroots music venues, acknowledging their vital role in his early career.
  • Fender won the prestigious award in October for his third studio album, "People Watching," at a ceremony held in Newcastle.
  • This donation follows his 2024 arena tour, which previously raised over £100,000 for 38 grassroots venues, distributed by MVT.
  • Mark Davyd, MVT chief executive, praised Fender's gesture, emphasising artists' understanding of the importance of grassroots music venues.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in