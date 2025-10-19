Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Limp Bizkit bassist remembered as ‘pure magic’ upon death at 48

From left: Sam Rivers, John Otto, Fred Durst, DJ Lethal and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit
From left: Sam Rivers, John Otto, Fred Durst, DJ Lethal and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit (PA)
  • Sam Rivers, the bassist and founding member of the US nu metal band Limp Bizkit, has died at the age of 48.
  • The band announced his death on social media, describing him as “pure magic”, “the pulse beneath every song”, and their “heartbeat”.
  • The cause of Rivers' death was not revealed, though he had previously left the band in 2015 due to liver disease caused by excessive drinking, rejoining three years later after a liver transplant.
  • Rivers co-founded Limp Bizkit in 1994 and the band achieved mainstream success with albums such as Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.
  • Bandmate DJ Lethal paid tribute, saying that Rivers helped save lives through his music, charity work, and friendship.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in