Reality star confirms battle with advance liver disease
- Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump has been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease and urgently requires a transplant.
- Doctors have informed the 28-year-old reality star that his life expectancy is as short as four years without the vital surgery.
- Vanderpump suffered a near-death experience last Christmas when sepsis, caused by a genetic disease, led to liver and kidney failure.
- He is currently expecting his first child with his fiancée, Alice Yaxley, whom he proposed to following a previous health scare.
- End-stage liver disease is a condition where the liver is irreparably damaged, with symptoms including fatigue, jaundice, swelling, and bruising.