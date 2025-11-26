Actor says he’s a ‘work in progress’ after both parents die within a year
- Actor Samuel West is processing the loss of both his parents, Prunella Scales and Timothy West, who died within a year of each other.
- His father, Timothy West, passed away in November 2024, followed by his mother, Prunella Scales, last month at the age of 93.
- Scales was celebrated for her iconic role as Sybil in Fawlty Towers, while Timothy West starred in numerous TV shows; they also co-presented Channel 4's Great Canal Journeys.
- Samuel West spoke of the "great outpouring of love" he received and shared his profound grief, adding a poignant, humorous reflection on burying both parents.
- He highlighted his mother's enduring acting legacy and the valuable role their joint programme played in honestly addressing dementia.