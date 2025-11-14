Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sara Cox highlights ‘immense pain and heartwarming support’ as she completes Children in Need challenge

Sara Cox crosses finish line after gruelling 135-mile run for Children in Need
  • BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox successfully completed her 135-mile 'Great Northern Marathon Challenge' for Children In Need.
  • Cox walked from Kielder Forest in Northumberland to Pudsey, Leeds, over five days, covering the equivalent of five marathons.
  • The gruelling effort raised an astonishing sum of over £7 million for the charity.
  • She described the challenge as the hardest thing she has ever done, highlighting the immense pain and the heartwarming support received along the way.
  • The feat, which included a video message of encouragement from the Prince of Wales, precedes the annual Children In Need telethon.
