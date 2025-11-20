Sara Cox sobs after learning of tragic death ahead of Children in Need run
- Sara Cox became visibly emotional as she vowed to complete her record-breaking challenge for Children in Need.
- The BBC Radio 2 DJ recently undertook the Great Northern Marathon Challenge, which involved running 135 miles over five days.
- Ahead of her final run, she was moved by the story of Madi, a young girl who lost her brother to a rare brain condition.
- Cox declared that she would run for Madi.
- She completed the challenge while carrying Pudsey Bear, Children in Need’s mascot, on her back.