Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member announces sudden departure

  • Comedian Bowen Yang is set to depart Saturday Night Live after seven years on the long-running sketch show.
  • His final appearance is expected to be after this week's episode, which will be hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.
  • Yang initially joined SNL as a writer in 2018 before being promoted to the cast the following year.
  • His mid-season exit is considered unusual but not unprecedented, with several past cast members also leaving during a season.
  • Yang's departure follows significant cast changes made by SNL boss Lorne Michaels, who aimed to "shake things up" after the show's 50th anniversary.
