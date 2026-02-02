Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mother of Today show host reported missing in Arizona as police express ‘grave concern’

Savanah Guthrie reveals new voice after vocal surgery and when she’ll be returning to Today
  • Today show host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing in Catalina Foothills, Arizona.
  • Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of 31 January at her home and was reported missing around noon on Sunday.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos expressed "grave concern" and stated that foul play is not being ruled out in her disappearance.
  • Homicide investigators have been drafted into the case following the discovery of "concerning evidence" at her home.
  • Search efforts include drones, aircraft, and dog teams from Customs and Border Protection, with the FBI also aware of the situation.
