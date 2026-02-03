Savannah Guthrie asks for prayers as police believe her mother was abducted
- Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing from her Tucson, Arizona home since the early hours of Sunday.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that investigators believe Nancy was abducted, noting she has limited mobility and requires daily medication.
- Nancy Guthrie left her mobile phone behind in her car, and the search for her was nearing the 48-hour mark by Tuesday morning.
- Savannah Guthrie, absent from the Today show, issued a heartfelt plea on Instagram for prayers and community help for her mother's safe return.
- Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
