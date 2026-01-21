Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TV host debuts ‘new voice’ following vocal cord surgery

Today's Savannah Guthrie gives health update following vocal cord surgery
  • Today host Savannah Guthrie is recovering from vocal cord surgery and is set to return to the NBC show next week.
  • Guthrie underwent surgery on 19 December to address vocal cord nodules and a polyp, which had caused her voice to be scratchy for years.
  • During a virtual appearance on Today, she debuted her 'new' voice, confirming she is now allowed to speak for 5-10 minutes each hour.
  • She stated that the surgery was successful in fixing her voice, though she must continue a slow recovery and avoid over-exertion.
  • Guthrie is scheduled to appear on Friday to share her surgery experience and will resume her regular hosting duties on Monday.
