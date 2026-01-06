Today host Savannah Guthrie shares message to fans on whiteboard after surgery
- Today host Savannah Guthrie has shared an update with her followers after undergoing surgery early in the new year.
- She posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her holding a whiteboard that read, “All good! Thanks for the prayers and love!”
- Guthrie said the procedure was necessary to treat vocal nodules and a polyp, which have caused her voice to be scratchy for some time.
- She warned she’d be absent from the NBC program for a couple of weeks and will be required to remain silent during her recovery.
- Fellow host Sheinelle Jones, who had the same surgery in 2020, shared her experience and offered support.