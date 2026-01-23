Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett join anti-AI campaign
- Hollywood figures, including Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett, alongside musicians and authors, have signed an open letter accusing technology giants of "theft" for using copyrighted artistic work to train AI models.
- Spearheaded by the Human Artistry Campaign’s “Stealing Isn’t Innovation” movement, the letter demands that tech companies pursue "ethical" collaborations rather than resorting to "stealing" creative content.
- The signatories, including Vince Gilligan and the band REM, assert that America’s creative community is being exploited by tech companies building AI platforms without authorisation or regard for copyright law.
- They argue that "stealing our work is not innovation" and highlight that a "better way exists" through licensing deals and partnerships.
- This collective action follows Scarlett Johansson’s previous public criticism of OpenAI after it launched a ChatGPT voice assistant that she claimed bore an "eerily similar" resemblance to her own.