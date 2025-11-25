Scarlett Johansson cast in reboot of horror classic
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast in the forthcoming Exorcist film, which will be directed by Mike Flanagan.
- Flanagan praised Johansson's acting, noting her captivating and grounded performances across various film genres.
- The new film is described as a 'radical new take' set within the original Exorcist universe, following the poor reception of 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.
- Flanagan, known for his work on The Haunting of Hill House, aims to create the 'scariest movie' and introduce something fresh to the iconic franchise.
- Production for the film has not yet begun, making the previously announced March 2026 release date unlikely.