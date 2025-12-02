Scarlett Johansson doubles down on support for controversial director
- Scarlett Johansson recently reflected on her public defence of Woody Allen in 2019, following sexual abuse allegations made by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.
- In an interview with The Telegraph, Johansson discussed the potential impact of her stance, stating she believes Allen and would work with him again.
- She highlighted the importance of integrity and standing up for one's beliefs, while also noting the maturity to understand 'when it's not your turn'.
- Dylan Farrow alleged molestation in a 2014 open letter, though Allen has consistently denied the claims since 1992, and no criminal charges were ever brought against him.
- Johansson, who starred in three of Allen's films, was among a few Hollywood figures who publicly supported him, contrasting with many others who refused further collaboration.