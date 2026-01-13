Controversial comic strip creator who begged Trump to save his life dies
- Scott Adams, the creator of the satirical comic strip Dilbert, has died at the age of 68.
- His death was confirmed by his first ex-wife, Shelly Adams, who said a day earlier that he had only days to live and was in hospice care.
- Adams had been battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones, and was recently paralyzed from the waist down due to a spinal tumor.
- A staunch Donald Trump supporter and right-wing activist, he asked the president in November to “help save my life.” Trump replied, “On it!”
- The popular Dilbert comic strip, which satirized corporate office culture, ran from 1989 until 2023. Its syndication was widely dropped by US newspapers in 2023 after Adams made racist remarks on his YouTube show.