Second Traitor eliminated after emotional roundtable
- Traitor Fiona was banished from the show after fellow Traitor Rachel led the roundtable against her.
- The 62-year-old from Swansea was voted off by the Faithfuls following a public squabble with Rachel that began the previous night.
- The third Faithful, Stephen, was reduced to tears as he reluctantly voted for Fiona as well.
- Before her departure, Fiona gave a speech, stating her aim was to prove women of a certain age should be listened to.
- Fiona then revealed she was a traitor, which was met with cheers from the other contestants.
- It was also announced that there would be no murder that night.