Who is the Secret Traitor? Fans think they’ve worked it out
- Fans of the BBC game show "The Traitors" believe they have uncovered the identity of the new Secret Traitor following a significant error on the spin-off show "Traitors: Uncloaked".
- The current series introduced a Secret Traitor whose identity is unknown to both the audience and the other regular Traitors, Rachel and Stephen.
- During an episode of "Traitors: Uncloaked", a framed photograph of contestant Harriet was displayed alongside pictures of the known Traitors, Hugo, Rachel, and Stephen, with Hugo's image crossed out after his banishment.
- Eagle-eyed viewers concluded that Harriet, a crime writer and former barrister, is the Secret Traitor, also noting her prominent role in Hugo's banishment and a perceived similarity in her handwriting to the murder lists.
- The official reveal of the Secret Traitor's identity is scheduled for Wednesday's episode, 7 January, on BBC One.