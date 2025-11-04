Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Seth Meyers claims Trump’s criticism of late-night show is a distraction

Seth Meyers implies Trump has no friends after president says host’s jokes are ‘probably illegal’
  • Seth Meyers responded to Donald Trump's social media post, in which Trump criticised Meyers's show and suggested his "anti-Trump material" was "probably illegal".
  • Trump's post on Truth Social called Meyers "the WORST to perform" and claimed the TV host talked "endlessly about electric catapults".
  • Meyers countered by playing a compilation of Trump repeatedly saying "catapults" and highlighted Trump's inconsistent claims about watching his show.
  • The TV host also asserted his First Amendment rights and suggested Trump's post was a distraction from issues like a government shutdown or food assistance.
  • Trump's original comments about steam versus electric catapults were made during a speech to U.S. military members on board the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier.
