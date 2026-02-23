Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Punk legends announce special tour to commemorate 50 years of rebellious genre

Sex Pistols perform God Save the Queen at Brixton Academy in 2007
  • The Sex Pistols are embarking on a UK and Ireland tour to commemorate five decades of punk rock.
  • Dubbed “The Anarchy In The UK” tour, it marks 50 years since the release of their seminal track.
  • The band's line-up for the December run will include guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook, and bassist Glen Matlock, with musician Frank Carter joining on vocals.
  • Original frontman John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, will not be participating, having previously vowed never to return to the group.
  • The December tour kicks off in Dublin, followed by dates in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and two shows in London, with additional summer performances also scheduled.
