Sharon Osbourne recalls how ‘gracious’ the King was with Ozzy
- Sharon Osbourne revealed King Charles sent a hand-delivered letter of condolence following the death of her husband, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne.
- In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, Sharon stated King Charles knew Ozzy personally and had always been gracious towards him.
- She also mentioned that Donald Trump left a voicemail praising Ozzy as "unique," highlighting the graciousness of both prominent figures.
- Ozzy Osbourne, 76, died in July from a heart attack, with Sharon recalling his final words to her were "Kiss me. Hug me tight."
- Sharon recounted finding Ozzy after he collapsed in their home gym and described his Birmingham funeral procession as an "overwhelmingly warm" experience.