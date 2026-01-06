Awkward moment Shaun Ryder mentions rival show during BBC Breakfast interview
- Shaun Ryder and Bez of the Happy Mondays appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning to commemorate 35 years of their seminal album Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches.
- Speaking to presenters Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell, Ryder was asked whether the group ever thought they'd be sitting on the BBC Breakfast sofa, talking about the album, all these years later.
- Cheekily, Ryder said that he didn't think he'd be sat on BBC Breakfast but joked "maybe Good Morning Britain".
- "You can do better than that Shaun," Kay quipped in response to the mention of the ITV show as awkward giggles filled the studio.
- The Happy Mondays have reformed for a special tour to commemorate the album anniversary which starts in Newcastle on 13 March.